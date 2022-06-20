DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 71-year-old Davenport woman faces a felony charge after a child was left in a hot car on Sunday.

Vickie Keil, of Davenport, faces a charge of child endangerment – serious injury, court documents said.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police were dispatched to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, for a baby left in a locked vehicle – a 2008 Honda Accord – with the windows rolled up.

Keil went to Walmart to do some shopping and “advised she forgot she had the baby in the car,” the affidavit said.

The baby’s injuries “consisted of having a high body temp, sweating bad and a very high blood pressure,” the affidavit said.

“After the vehicle window had been broken and venting for 20 minutes, the interior vehicle temperature was still 114 degrees F(ahrenheit),” the affidavit said.

The charge is a Class C felony, which usually is punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000.