Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) – Officials with the Altoona Police Department say they attempted to negotiate with a man armed with a handgun for around half an hour before a shooting left the suspect dead.

Altoona police were called about a suspicious person near the Motel 6 located at 3225 Adventureland Drive around 8:33 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the man was on the east side of the parking lot armed with a gun in his hand.

Altoona police, along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, began to negotiate with the man to put the gun down and de-escalate the situation. At approximately 9:08 a.m., after repeated failed attempts to negotiate and de-escalation, officers reported “shots fired.”

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect is described as a white middle-aged male.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time. The names of the officers involved are not being released at this time.

Additional assistance was provided by Mitchellville PD, Pleasant Hill PD, Iowa State Fair Police, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

