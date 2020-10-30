Suspect charged with murder in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Des Moines have made an arrest in the city’s 20th homicide of 2020.

Wesley Bekish, 27, is facing charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting Thursday night that killed one person and injured another.

Police say the shooting happened on the sidewalk near the corner of E. 14th Street and Walker Street around 7:26 p.m. Police were called to the area on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene they found a 29-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot would to the leg. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

While at the scene, investigators learned another victim was transported to a Des Moines hospital by a private vehicle. The 21-year-old male had a gunshot wound to the chest and later died. The shooting victim has been identified as Alston Troy Edwards of Des Moines.

Less than ten minutes after the first call came in to police the suspect, Bekish, was located inside a business in the 1400 block of Des Moines Street and was taken into custody without incident.

Bekish is being held in the Polk County Jail.

