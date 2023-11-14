DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was stabbed early Tuesday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ east side.

Brantlee Austin Gage Rainey, 24, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department.

Police were called to the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at 410 E. 30th Street at 2:30 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. When emergency responders arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple traumatic injuries. Lifesaving measures were started immediately and the woman was transported to a Des Moines hospital where she later died.

Sgt. Parizek said Rainey was found by responding officers in the room where the stabbing took place. He also matched the physical description of the stabbing suspect provided by a witness. In addition, police found a knife, with apparent blood on it, in his possession.

Rainey is expected to be booked into the Polk County Jail shortly.

Police plan to release the name of the victim after family members have been notified.