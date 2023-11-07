DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Almost two years after a Des Moines man died following a hit-and-run crash, a murder charge has been filed in the case.

Davossi Wisdom

Davossi Erin Wisdom, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree theft in the case, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The charges were filed in connection with the death of William “Cody” Kline, 32.

Sgt. Parizek said Wisdom stole a yellow 2003 Chevy Cavalier near 8th Street and Douglas Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on January 12, 2022. About 15 minutes later, Parizek said Wisdom intentionally ran over Kline near the intersection of SE 8th Street and E. MLK, Jr. Parkway. Wisdom then circled back and continued to run over Kline multiple times.

William “Cody” Kline, victim of deadly hit and run in Des Moines on January 12, 2022. (WHO 13)

Kline was transported to a Des Moines hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The license plate from the car fell off and was left at the scene of the crash. Officers were able to locate the vehicle involved just hours after the crash.

Sgt. Parizek said Wisdom is currently serving time in the Iowa Department of Corrections after he was convicted on four felonies committed between January 10, 2022 and January 13, 2022.

Wisdom has also been charged with leaving the scene of an accident for a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of 9th Street and Forrest Avenue on January 12, 2022.