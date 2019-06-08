Suspect charged with manslaughter is back in Woodbury County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - 24-year-old Ray Avila of Sioux City is now back in Woodbury County after being held in Texas prison.

Avila is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury.

These charges were filed in connection with the death of 31-year-old Peter Johnson of Sioux City on Historic 4th Street in Downtown.

Following the assault, police say Avila fled to Mexico and was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico on May 20th.

He arrived back in Sioux City Saturday and was booked in to the Woodbury County Jail just after 7a.m.

Avila could be sentenced to 10 years in jail if found guilty of both charges.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a Sioux City man who was wanted on a warrant for involuntary manslaughter from a July 2018 fatal assault.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a release that U.S. Marshals arrested Ray Avila, 24. Avila allegedly assaulted Peter Johnson, 31, at the 1100 block of 4th Street on July 29, 2018. Johnson later died from his injuries.

The U.S. Marshal's Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force conducted a fugitive investigation with the assistance of the Sioux City Police Department, South Sioux City Police Department, as well as tips from the community.

U.S Marshals determined during the investigation that Avila had fled to Mexico by bus after the July assault. INTERPOL Washington issued a Red Notice, which would notify officials if Avila tried to enter another county. U.S. Marshals believed he was hiding in the town of Jalisco, Mexico,, where Avila had family connections. Mexican authorities found Avila Monday night and arrested him.

Avila will be transported back to Woodbury County to face charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury, with each charge carrying a possible sentence of five years incarceration.