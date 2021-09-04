Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in central Iowa

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Des Moines Police Department (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second suspect is charged in a shooting in Des Moines that killed one person and injured two others.

Des Moines police say 18-year-old Mohaned Musa Ishag of Des Moines was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting on Monday killed 40-year-old Frederick McCuller II and injured two other men. Seventeen-year-old Danil James Deng was charged earlier this week in adult court with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police said in a news release that investigators believe the two suspects intentionally fired several shots at the victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News