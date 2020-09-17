OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers shows the economy making some improvements but remaining weak in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states.
The Rural Mainstreet Survey’s overall index remained negative at 46.9 in September, even though it improved from August’s 44.7 and marked continued improvement since March when the index bottomed out at 35.5 as the coronavirus pandemic emerged.
Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy, while a score above 50 suggests a growing economy.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming were surveyed.
Latest Stories
- Cherokee cancels varsity football game due to COVID concerns
- Claims of ICE detention center hysterectomies spark investigations
- IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings (9-17-20)
- Group of senators pressure DEA to prioritize opioid epidemic during pandemic
- Survey: Economy sees improvement in rural parts of 10 states