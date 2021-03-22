Surveillance Video: Car crashes into tree ending police chase in Iowa neighborhood

DES MOINES, IOWA — A police chase on Sunday night that ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a tree was captured by a neighbor’s security camera. Patrick McClain released the video to WHO 13 on Monday afternoon.

In the silent video, the car driven by 20-year-old Yackhub M. Ali can be seen entering from screen left, careening out of control. The car is nearly on its side when it hits the tree roof first. After a few seconds, one person in the vehicle can be seen climbing out.

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the passengers as 20-year-old Osman A. Ahmed, 19-year-old Ayub Mohammed Ali, and 19-year-old Yahye Abdi Shakur Muhammed. Authorities say multiple victims of the crash suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper was conducting a traffic stop for a registration violation when the car took off at a high speed. The crash remains under investigation.

