WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WHO) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after 2 pm on Monday.

A tornado was reported on the ground near Conroy, and the Amanas. The storm knocked an 18-wheeler, and two cars off the road, just east of WIlliamsburg on I-80. Some minor damage was reported to some area farmsteads, mainly trees.

WHO13 reached out to the Iowa County Emergency Manager, who was reportedly out surveying the storm damage from Williamsburg, Conroy, and the Amanas.