Support for legalizing recreational marijuana growing among Iowa lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — While a South Dakota judge struck down an initiative passed by South Dakota voters that legalized recreational marijuana in the state, the list of Iowa officials supporting legalization is growing.

State Sen. Joe Bolkcom is leading the renewed charge for legalization. Bolkcom wants the state to regulate marijuana just like it does alcohol for adults 21 and older.

The state of Illinois made nearly $700 million doing this last year.

Bolkcom said legalizing marijuana in Iowa would create 4,000 to 5,000 jobs and 60 to 100 million in revenue a year.