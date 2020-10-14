‘Superspreader’ billboard takes aim at Pres. Trump ahead of Des Moines rally

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Supporters of President Donald Trump attending his rally at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday will be greeted by a massive billboard taking aim at his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The billboard, which was paid for by the group Rural America 2020, is located on Fleur Drive across from the airport. It reads, “Trump COVID Superspreader Event” and features an arrow pointing toward the airport.

The president and Gov. Kim Reynolds have pushed Iowans to go to the event, while Des Moines mayor Frank Cownie has expressed concern about the potential for a COVID-19 case surge.

The sign comes in the wake of the president’s own recovery from COVID-19. Several members of his administration, who attended an event at the White House to announce Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for the Supreme Court also ended up testing positive for coronavirus.

President Trump’s visit to Des Moines comes 20 days before the presidential election. His Wednesday event is being held at the Cargo Wing Ramp at the Des Moines International Airport at 6:00 p.m. Doors to the event open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are required and you can register for them on the campaign’s website.

The Trump campaign says it will take event-goers temperature while handing out masks and requiring them to be worn.