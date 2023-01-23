DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man found dead early Sunday morning from an apparent shooting.

Daniel Lovett

The victim of the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Lovett’s body was found shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday after police received a report of a person down in the 3700 block of E. 39th Court.

When first responders arrived in the area, Lovett was located in the yard of a home. He was already deceased, and police said he had an apparent gunshot injury.

Sgt. Parizek said the death is being investigated as a homicide and police are continuing to interview witnesses and gather evidence in the case.

No information about a possible suspect in Lovett’s shooting has been released.