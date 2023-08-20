IOWA (KCAU) — Summertime is almost over, but it’s still a great time to enjoy the great outdoors. And for Iowans, one state park is their top choice to do so.

Digital insurance comparison and marketplace website Insuranks calculated the most popular state or national park in each state based on searches over the past three years. Backbone State Park is the most popular Iowa state park, according to that study.

Additionally, the park has 94 reviews on TripAdvisor, where it holds a 4.5-star rating. Some of the most recent reviews praise the location for its views and various trails, giving visitors a plethora of options for hiking.

Along with hiking trails, the state park also has rock-climbing cliffs, a bike route, picnic shelters, and areas for boating and fishing.

Backbone also has two campgrounds and modern cabins for rental — a plus for folks looking to spend a few nights in the great outdoors. And plenty of Americans are looking to do just that, according to Insuranks, which found that two out of three Americans are planning on, or have already gone on a camping trip this year.

Curious to learn more about Backbone State Park? Check out its website for more details.