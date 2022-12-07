DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November.

The teen had been under investigation in connection with a robbery attempt that happened in the 600 block of Cutler on November 20th, according to the Des Moines Police Department. He is accused of shooting another juvenile during the incident.

In an e-mail to parents at Brody Middle School, Principal Thomas Hoffman said the student had been suspended indefinitely as police investigated the November incident and was not allowed on district property. School officials said they became aware late Tuesday morning that the student was on campus and notified police as well as the district’s security team.

The teen was taken into custody by police and a gun as well as marijuana were found in his possession.

Police said the 13-year-old has been referred to juvenile court for the offenses of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, assault with a weapon, going armed with intent, person ineligible to carry firearms, carrying weapons on school grounds, and possession of marijuana.