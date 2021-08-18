Storm Lake Police Department team with the Bridge for coffee

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Bridge of Storm Lake and Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) announced a collaboration to serve the community with coffee.

Through the Bridge of Storm Lake’s youth-run enterprise, Endless Sea Coffee, coffee will be available for purchase to support the Storm Lakes Police Department’s community outreach efforts.

A percentage of the sales of the Storm Lake Police coffee blends will go towards the police department’s community outreach programs, according to the release.

The coffee is from around the world and is roasted at The Bridge of Storm Lake as a training opportunity for youth. The program helps develop practical skills for future job opportunities and provides opportunities to learn accounting, business, promotion, sales, data entry, and customer service.

“With this collaboration we see our Endless Sea Coffee enterprise coming full circle,” Said Shelly Rock, Executive Director at The Bridge, “The youth produce a quality product that community members purchase, and the proceeds then return to support community outreach programs.”

To learn more about The Bridge of Storm Lake visit their website, email, or call (712) 213-0195.