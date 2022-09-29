STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Storm Lake officers responded to a call Monday when they found a man had accidentally shot himself.

According to a press release, the police were called to a residence on the 300 block of West 2nd Street just after noon on Monday for an individual who shot themselves.

Upon arriving, they found that the male subject had shot himself in the hand.

The man’s injuries were considered not life-threatening, and he was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.

No charges have been filed.