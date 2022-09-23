ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) – A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday.

The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police were called to the Community Choice Credit Union at 2710 S. Ankeny Blvd. on a report of a woman trying to withdraw $5,000 using a stolen identification card, said Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department. The suspect, 28-year-old Brittany Dukes of Pennsylvania, fled the scene before officers arrived.

At 5:01 p.m., police in Altoona received a similar call about a woman trying to use a stolen credit card to withdraw money from an account at the Community Choice Credit Union at 818 8th St. SW. Dukes fled the scene driving east on 8th St. SW and police began pursuing her, according to Lt. Alyssa Wilson with the Altoona Police Department.

During the chase, Dukes reached a top speed of 133 mph in a 50 mph zone. She also struck a vehicle, causing minor damage, at 1st Ave. SW.

The chase ended at 5:08 p.m. with a crash at the T intersection of NE 46th Ave. and NE 116th St. in eastern Polk County. Dukes was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being booked into the Polk County Jail.

Dukes is facing multiple traffic charges in connection with the pursuit as well as charges of felony eluding, identity theft, unauthorized use of credit card, and drug possession.

Court documents said Dukes admitted the crimes to investigators but said she was told to do it by co-conspirators.

The investigation is ongoing.