MONROE COUNTY, Iowa – Three people were able to escape from a submerged pickup truck in a farm pond in Monroe County Thursday night after officials say they drove through a field trying to get away from the Iowa State Patrol.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol tells WHO 13 a trooper attempted to stop a truck on Highway 34 east of Albia on a traffic violation. Court documents said the incident began a little after 8:00 p.m. when the driver refused to stop and led the trooper on a multi-mile chase on gravel roads, eventually entering the ditch and then driving through an alfalfa field. The vehicle ended up crashing into farm pond.

Sgt. Dinkla said the trooper helped get the occupants out of the truck. They were able to swim to shore, according to court documents, but the trooper had to perform CPR on a 17-year-old passenger. The 17-year-old was transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance. Their condition is not known.

The other passenger in the vehicle received only minor injuries.

A crash report identified the driver as 21-year-old Trevor Gundrum. He was arrested and is charged with eluding, which are both Class D felonies.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.