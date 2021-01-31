State Rep. Amy Nielsen one of two new coronavirus cases at Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers were notified Saturday that two people associated with the Iowa House of Representatives have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Democratic State Rep. Amy Nielsen, who represents District 77, confirmed to WHO 13 News that she is one of the new positive cases. Nielsen was last in the building on Thursday, Jan. 28 and tested positive for the virus on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Confirmed over text with Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, that she is one of the new positive cases. She was last in the building Thursday & had close contact with several, but had been wearing a mask at all times. Nielsen said it feels like a bad cold & lost her sense of taste https://t.co/UlFd48FKR1 — Monica Madden (@themonicamadden) January 31, 2021

Nielsen notified other House members and staff in an email Saturday that she had tested positive. Nielsen said she participated in subcommittee meetings and committee meetings this week and was at her desk during debate on Wednesday and Thursday. She said she was in close contact with several others but was wearing a mask at all times.

Nielsen said she currently has mild symptoms and will be following CDC guidelines to quarantine before returning to work.

Nielsen was one of two people associated with the House to test positive for the virus on Saturday. Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson informed lawmakers that a second person who was last at the Capitol on Friday, Jan. 29 tested positive for the virus this Saturday. Nelson said this person was primarily on the first and second floors of the House controlled space and was wearing a face covering at all times.