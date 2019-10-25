State raising oft-flooded stretch of I-29 in western Iowa

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa is raising an oft-flooded stretch of roadway just north of Council Bluffs to help keep Interstate 29 traffic moving when floodwater threatens.

The Iowa Transportation Department says lanes in the lowest I-29 section will be raised about 2 feet and northbound lanes between the Honey Creek and Loveland exits will be raised about a foot.

A crossover between the exits is being added to give officials the option of running two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.

The area has had repeated closures because of Missouri River flooding.

The more than $3 million project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories