MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A child died Tuesday morning after the Iowa State Patrol said they were backed over by a vehicle in a driveway.

According to the crash report from the ISP, it happened at a home in the 3300 block of Fairman Avenue around 9:10 a.m. That’s north of Baxter.

The report said a driver was backing out of a garage and did not see the child, who was on a tricycle on the right rear side of the vehicle. The child was backed over and died on the scene.

The ISP has not released the names of anyone involved in the incident. It remains under investigation.