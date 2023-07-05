MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person and injured three others Tuesday in Marion County.

It happened around 5:14 p.m. about a mile north of Melcher-Dallas on Highway S45, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A Chevy Equinox driven by 49-year-old Tamara Goodliffe of Altoona was traveling southbound on an S curve, took the first curve but missed the second, and went off the road to the right into the ditch.

The ISP says the SUV hit a driveway and vaulted over it, going airborne, and then struck a tree on the other side.

A rear-seat passenger, 34-year-old Whitney Brown of What Cheer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the other two passengers were transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.