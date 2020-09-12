State OKs extension of online classes for Iowa City schools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — State officials have granted Iowa City schools a two-week extension to teach all of its classes online as the district seeks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus among students and staff.

The state granted the request on Wednesday, the same day it received the request from the Iowa City Community Schools District, one of the largest in the state.

School districts must request a waiver from the state in order to pursue two weeks of online-only classes and must show the positivity rate in their county is at least 15%.

Iowa City school officials said Wednesday that Johnson County’s 14-day positivity rate had reached 20.4% as of Wednesday.

