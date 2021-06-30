State may block abortion provider sex education, Iowa Supreme Court rules

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s high court says the state may refuse to allow Planned Parenthood to conduct state-sponsored sex education programs funded by federal grants.

The Iowa Supreme Court decision released Wednesday reverses a state court judge’s ruling last year that found the 2019 law that prohibited abortion providers from teaching the sex education courses was likely unconstitutional.

Six Republican-appointed justices rejected Planned Parenthood of the Heartland’s complaint that the law violated its constitutional right to equal protection and that the law served no rational legitimate government interest.

The court’s lone Democratic appointee, Justice Brent Appel, disagreed saying the legislature is trying to “attack abortion rights.”