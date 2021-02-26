State Auditor: Iowa community solar energy projects save taxpayers money

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) –A review by the Iowa state auditor found that communities with solar energy installations saved an average of $26,475 annually.

Auditor Rob Sand’s office released the review Friday, saying that annual savings reached as high as $80,000 with an average savings over the lifetime of the installation being $716,437

Sand said that Iowa taxpayers could expect a net of more than $375 million if every county, county seat, and school district created a solar installation of the average size.

The review was part of a Public Innovations and Efficiencies report which reports are conducted to ensure public money is being used efficiently. It is not an audit.

The auditor’s office received a list of public sector solar projects from the Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association. Officials then reached out to 27 public sector solar projects in the state asking for additional information and 13 responded.

Sand’s office said that the communities described the solar energy programs as cost-effective and environmentally sound, with one school district saying the savings equaled a teaching position and another saying the savings allowed the district to keep the school open and avoid consolidation.

The full review can be found below.

There are a total of 80 communities in Iowa use solar energy installations.