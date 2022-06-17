DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Two young dogs are being nursed back to health by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa after they were found starving and dehydrated on one of the hottest days of the year.

The ARL says the dogs were found at a Des Moines property – without further details of the location – at the end of the day on Monday when the heat index topped 100 degrees. The ARL says the dogs’ fur was stained from their own waste and they needed immediate IV fluids.

Both dogs, Zeus and Kyda, are severely underweight but are now responsibly gaining weight again thanks to proper diet and care. The ARL says despite all the suffering the dogs have been through, they remain sweet and loveable and cuddle in the laps of caretakers.

The investigation into the mistreatment of the dogs is still ongoing.

Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Donations for the care of Zeus and Kyda can be made by clicking here.