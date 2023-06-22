DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Des Moines teenager accused of pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting at education non-profit Starts Right Here is asking for his trial to be moved out of Polk County because of extensive pre-trial publicity.

Preston Walls, 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the January 23 shooting deaths of Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16. He is also charged with attempted murder and willful injury for allegedly shooting Starts Right Here CEO Will Keeps. The case also includes a charge of criminal gang participation.

On Tuesday, a change of motion was filed asking that the trial be moved to Johnson County. The motion cited questionnaires that were completed by potential jurors four to five months after the shooting took place.

The motion argued, “the results of the questionnaires continue to show that approximately 2/3 of the 446 potential jurors in Polk County surveyed have seen or been exposed to pre-trial publicity and approximately 1/3 of those potential jurors (32% to be exact) have already formed the opinion that Walls is guilty even before hearing a stitch of evidence against them.”

The state has not yet filed a response to the motion. A hearing on the matter has not yet been scheduled. Walls’ trial is scheduled to begin on August 28.

Bravon Tukes, 19, faces the same charges as Walls. He allegedly drove the getaway car following the shooting. Court records show he has until July 1 to file a change of venue motion in his case. His trial is scheduled for October 2.