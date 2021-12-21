DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A prison review that was ordered after two inmates killed a guard and a nurse has found that major staffing problems and overcrowding persist.

The Des Moines Register reports that improved training and better pay also were recommended in the summary findings that the Iowa Department of Corrections released Monday.

The state paid nearly $500,000 to consulting firm CGL Companies to review security after the April beating deaths of nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland at the maximum-security Anamosa State Penitentiary.