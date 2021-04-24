Staff member at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by an inmate

FILE – Flags are flown at half staff in memory of the two prison workers killed in an escape attempt at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in Anamosa, Iowa, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Lorena Schulte, a nurse and Robert McFarland, a correctional officer were killed by an inmate in the infirmary during an escape attempt. An inmate was also injured in the assault. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCAU) – A correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary was assaulted by an inmate early Saturday morning.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said at about 7:22 a.m., an officer was handing out medications to inmates on a cellblock when an inmate unexpectedly starting assaulting her.

Officials reported that the inmate put her in a chokehold, but she used personal safety defensive techniques until more staff members in the area responded and assisted in taking control of the attacking inmate.

The correctional officer was taken to a local hospital for medical review and has since been released. Authorities said she only suffered bruising from the assault, and the inmate was not seriously injured.

The state’s department of corrections said the incident remains under investigation.

On Friday, Iowa lawmakers toured the prison over the concerns of what the facility needs in order to stop tragic events, such as the killings of a nurse and a correction officer during an attempted escape March 23.