St. Louis mom gets big surprise from Hall of Fame quarterback

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KCAU) – An Iowa native and Hall of Fame quarterback pulled off a big surprise for a brand-new St. Louis homeowner.

Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda surprised mom “Natasha” and her two children with $10,000 in new furnishings.

Natasha just got her brand-new home by working with Habitat for Humanity.

Warner’s “First Things First” Foundation identifies single parents across the country and helps them achieve their goal of first-time home ownership.

“When I met her she was a single mom with two kids and we were trying to figure out how to do life together,” said Warner.

“I am just grateful as I was telling them. That’s the word I can use to best describe everything,” said ne home owner Natasha.

Warner says a movie is set to come out about his life. It follows his football career starting as a quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa while working overnights for Hy-Vee to his Super Bowl win with the St. Louis Rams.

“American Underdog” is expected to be out in theatres this December.