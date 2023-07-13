NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Dakota Valley named Kenny Wilhite as its new head football coach in April, a former player and Director of High School Relations of the University of Nebraska football program. While he embarks on his first head coaching role, the longtime Husker is bringing a new fire to North Sioux City.

Since the age of 5, Kenny Wilhite and football have been inseparable. A love of the game that fostered from his playing days as an All-Big Eight defensive back at Nebraska in the early 1990s to his four following years in the Canadian Football League.

Then trading in his pads for a whistle, Wilhite gained coaching experience over the last two decades that’d lead him back to Nebraska as a staffer in 2014. But head coaching wasn’t initially on his radar.

“I’ve always been a guy that wanted to coach my position,” Dakota Valley head football coach Kenny Wilhite said. “Get to know them, teach them, mold them, make them better people. But when this opportunity arose I couldn’t turn it down.”

Now the head man of the DV program, Wilhite knew upon arrival he wanted to change parts of the Panther culture. Carrying over the agenda he honed from his tenure in Division I football.

“Passion for the game. Accountability. I’m going to hold them accountable for everything they do whether it’s in school or outside of the fence. And then in the game of life,” Wilhite said.

And it’s started since day one. Developing his kids as players and as people, Wilhite is bringing the intellect and intensity to the Panthers. A coaching style that players say has given them a new mindset towards the game.

“He has high expectations no matter who they are on the team,,” Dakota Valley junior running back Jackson Boonstra said. “He’s making everybody try as hard as they can all the time. Everybody’s mind changed since last year and we all wanna be the best team we can possibly be.”

“The whole intensity of our workouts and our practices, we haven’t even gotten into practices yet and it already feels like practicing you know,” Dakota Valley junior quarterback Drew Lukken said. “He’s turned out worth ethic up a notch.”

Despite an impressive coaching resume coming in, Wilhite knows with every new coach there’s new trust to be built with the players. But from demonstrating drills to the workouts in the weight room, the longtime Husker hasn’t shied away from the sweat of buying into the kids.

“I’m just trying to get down on their level just to gain their respect and their confidence in me as a person and as a football coach,” Wilhite said.

“He wants us going hard every play, not takin any plays off. He knows the potential we have with this program,” Lukken said.

Holding a winning record six of the last seven seasons, the future looks bright for the Panthers as they aim to make some noise in the Fall with their eyes set on another postseason appearance.

“We really wanna make the State title which is always everyone’s goal but we feel like we have a good shot at making it,” Dakota Valley senior wide receiver Trae Piel said.

And reassured at knowing Wilhite is preparing them to be winners, both during and outside of gameday.

“One of our slogans here is first and foremost I’m here to make you better people, and then football players. To have my thumbprint on a program as the head coach, I’m very blessed very grateful for this opportunity,” Wilhite said.