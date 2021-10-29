Spirit Lake state senator resigning

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa State Senator Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake will be resigning over the weekend.

Whiting’s office said in a Friday release that he will resign effective Saturday at noon. Whiting plans to take a job with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Whiting was recently voted to serve his first term representing Iowa Senate District 1, being inducted in January of this year. He serves as the vice chair of the Labor and Business Relations committee as well as serving in the Judiciary, State Government, Transportation, and Government Oversight committees.

“Serving the people of Senate District 1 has been an honor and privilege,” Whiting said. “I am forever grateful for their overwhelming support for me and our strong conservative agenda in the Iowa Senate. I am proud of the votes I have taken to cut taxes, spend within our means, and expand freedom and opportunity for all Iowans. This is a professional opportunity I cannot pass up. I am very excited to join the great team at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and continue to advocate for strong conservative policies.”

Iowa Senate District 1 is comprised of Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Clay and Palo Alto Counties.

The Iowa Constitution says that if a state senator resigns, the governor can appoint a replacement to complete the term or to hold office until a special election can take place.