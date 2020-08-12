Spirit Lake man arrested on gun charges following trespassing complaint

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spirit Lake man was arrested on multiple charges after being reported as a suspicious person.

Tuesday around 8:04 p.m., the Spirit Lake Police Department received a report of a suspicious person by a resident of the Center Lake Village mobile home park in Spirit Lake.

Officials said the person was still on the property of the reporting person even after the homeowner confronted him.

Officers arrived and made contact with the suspicious person, identified as Dylan Hurd, 29, of Spirit Lake, as he was still on the property. During that contact, officers found Hurd to be in possession of a firearm. Officials said they then detained him without incident and found out he was a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Hurd was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, public intoxication, and trespass first offense. He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on a bond of $5,000.