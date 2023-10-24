MILFORD, IA (KELO)- A Spencer, Iowa man was hurt following a crash involving farm equipment.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened south of Milford just after 8 p.m. Friday. A pickup pulling a farm trailer with a combine corn head was crossing Highway 71 when a car hit the trailer, detaching it from the pickup.

The car caught fire and the driver was pulled out by the driver of the pickup and other passersby before it became engulfed in flames.

The 82-year-old driver of the car was taken to the Spirit Lake hospital. The driver of the pickup, 76-year-old Timothy Hemphill, was cited for failure to yield.