Spencer man arrested for car graffiti, city hall vandalism

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer man was arrested after spray painting graffiti on cars and garage doors, as well as the town hall.

According to a release, Jeremy Starkson, 41, is facing the following charges:

2nd-degree criminal mischief, class D felony

3rd-degree criminal mischief, aggravated misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, aggravated misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, serious misdemeanor

Harassment of a police officer or public official, simple misdemeanor

The Spencer Police Department was called to a report of vandalism at Spencer City Hall and a house in the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue on August 26 around 7:27 a.m.

After further investigation of the incident, police determined Starkson was responsible and arrested him at his house.

Damage to Spencer City Hall vehicles was estimated at approximately $1200 and the damage to the residence was approximately $2500.

Latest Stories