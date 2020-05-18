Special Olympics Iowa offers social media sessions during Virtual Summer Games Series

GRIMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA) is offering social media sessions to the public during its Virtual Summer Games Series.

The series aims to bring the SOI community together, through the use of different social media platforms, for 15 fun and interactive sessions.

While some sessions will focus on wellness and Special Olympics Iowa programming, others will focus on having fun through games, prizes, and dancing.

Dawn Criss, SOIA Senior Director of Sports and Programs, said the Summer Games is SOIA’s biggest competition and celebration of the year.

“Even though the spread of COVID-19 required us to suspend training and in-person activities, including the Summer Games, we were determined to create a way for athletes to compete at home and come together virtually,” Criss said.

SOIA launched its Virtual Summer Games Series on April 30 with an at-home training and competing component. Registration for the virtual portion of the games opened May 15.

The series will span three days, starting Thursday and ending on Saturday.

Over the last two and a half weeks, members of the Special Olympics Iowa community, athletes, Unified partners, coaches, fans, and supporters, have trained and competed in basketball, track and field, and general fitness competitions.

At-home training and competing came to an end Sunday night, and participants submitted their times and scores online.

The results for the at-home competitions will be announced during the 12th session of the Virtual Summer Games Series, via Facebook and Instagram Live, at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit Special Olympics Iowa’s website.

