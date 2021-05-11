Special Olympics Iowa begins holding in-person competitions

GRIMES, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in 15 months, Special Olympics Iowa hosted their first sports competitions since the pandemic hit.

According to a release, due to COVID-19, in-person competitions and programing was suspended in March of last year. On May 11, Humboldt High School and DeWitt Central Middle School held competitions.

Over the next three months, Special Olympics Iowa will games across Iowa. The competitions will give Special Olympics athletes an opportunity to compete in the 50M dash, 100M dash, softball throw, standing long jump, and mini javelin throw. The competitions will not feature head-to-head competing with other teams, but will give competing athletes an opportunity to put their training to the test at an in-person competition for the first time since March of 2020.

“We are thrilled to be offering our athletes an opportunity to begin returning to in-person competition,” said Dawn Criss, Senior Director of Sports and Programs for Special Olympics Iowa. “While the set-up will be a little different than what people are used to, this is a big step towards full in-person competitions and programs.”

To help with social distancing, each participating team will receive a timeslot in which their athletes will be able to come and compete in their chosen events. Once teams are done competing, scores and times will be tabulated, and medals will be presented.

Events are not open to spectators.

You can see the list of events below.