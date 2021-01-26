Tuesday special election to fill Miller-Meeks’ former State Senate seat

IOWA — It’s election day again for Iowans in four counties.

A special election is being held on January 26th to fill the Iowa Senate seat left vacant by Marianette Miller-Meeks. Republican Adrian Dickey and Democrat Mary Stewart are on the ballot. Senate District 14 covers four Iowa counties: Davis, Jefferson, Van Buren and Wapello.

Polls are open until 9:00 pm on Tuesday.

Miller-Meeks resigned her seat when she ran for Congress. She defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes in the election. Miller-Meeks has been seated conditionally in the US House by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi while Pelosi reviews a challenge to Miller-Meeks’ election filed by Hart.