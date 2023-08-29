WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Appointing a person to fill the vacant Warren County auditor seat didn’t go over well with voters and they gathered enough signatures to force a special election.

Polls in the election are open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Longtime auditor Traci Vanderlinden, a Democrat, retired in May and David Whipple, a Republican, was originally appointed to fill the seat. That upset some Warren County residents after social media posts Whipple made questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election came to light.

Whipple has since said he didn’t check the facts before reposting false claims about the election and though he didn’t like the results, he believes Joe Biden won.

Deputy auditor Kim Sheets is running against Whipple in the special election. The Democrat believes her long experience in the Warren County Auditor’s Office will keep the county’s elections running smoothly.

“People recognize the job that I have done. People recognize the improvements we have made through COVID, having a record turnout, and through all the law changes in the elections. I’ve run 28 successful elections in the office,” said Sheets.