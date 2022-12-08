MARENGO, IOWA (WHO) — A portion of the town of Marengo, Iowa, has been evacuated on Thursday as firefighters battle a massive industrial fire on the east end of town.

The city sent out an alert on Facebook at 11:32 a.m. telling residents to avoid the 800 block of East South Street. That is the approximate address of the Heartland Crush soybean facility. Multiple videos posted online have identified the facility as the source of the fire.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has been evacuated from their home to please go to the Iowa County Transportation Building at 1680 Franklyn Avenue in Marengo.

KWWL is reporting that multiple people injured in the fire in Marengo have been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. No description of any injuries or conditions of patients was shared.