Southwestern Iowa town gets hard-fought approval to raise flood levee

In this May 10, 2019 photo, a makeshift levee holds back flood waters from the Missouri River in Hamburg, Iowa. Communities that were flooded when levees failed along the Missouri River earlier this spring will likely remain exposed to high water for months to come. More than 40 levees were damaged but only a handful of construction contracts to fix them have been issued. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — The southwestern Iowa town of Hamburg has finally gotten federal approval to raise its flood protection levee.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday announced it had approved the city’s plan to raise the levee by about 8 feet.

The decision comes nearly 10 years after the Corps scrambled to help the town of about 1,200 temporarily raise the levee, which saved it from devastating floods that year. But once the floodwaters subsided, the Corps insisted that the work be undone, and the town was later inundated by historic flooding in 2019.

Hamburg will provide between $7 million and $8 million to raise the levee.

  • FILE – This June 13, 2011 file photo shows the levee built around Hamburg, Iowa, to protect it from the rising waters of the Missouri River. When floodwaters from the Missouri River threatened to wash away the small southwestern Iowa town of Hamburg last summer, nearly every resident pitched in to hastily build the makeshift levee to save it. Now, the town of nearly 1,200 is asking for help from across the country to keep the levee. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
  • FILE – In this June 15, 2011 file photo, floodwaters from the nearby Missouri River cover a county highway, in Hamburg, Iowa. Hundreds of tributaries that feed the congested Missouri River face a greater-than-normal flood risk this summer because of water levels that have kept them from draining. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
  • FILE- In this May 10, 2019 file photo, floodwaters from the Missouri River flow through a break in a levee, north of Hamburg, Iowa. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has almost completed work to close three of the most serious levee breaches on the Missouri River in southwest Iowa. Of about 40 levee breaches, four needed urgent attention after the flooding in March and May , and three of those should be closed on Monday, June 17. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
  • In this May 10, 2019 photo, flood waters from the Missouri River flow through a break in a levee, north of Hamburg, Iowa. Communities that were flooded when levees failed along the Missouri River earlier this spring will likely remain exposed to high water for months to come. More than 40 levees were damaged but only a handful of construction contracts to fix them have been issued. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
  • In this May 10, 2019 photo, a makeshift levee holds back flood waters from the Missouri River in Hamburg, Iowa. Communities that were flooded when levees failed along the Missouri River earlier this spring will likely remain exposed to high water for months to come. More than 40 levees were damaged but only a handful of construction contracts to fix them have been issued. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

