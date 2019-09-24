Southbound I-29 from Crescent to Council Bluffs reopens

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – A section of Interstate 29 has reopened after being closed for a few days for flooding.

The southbound lanes of I-29 from the Crescent area south into Council Bluffs reponed Tuesday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The northbound lanes for the same stretch remain closed though.

They said that continued flooding may cause the road to close again on short notice.

Also, I-29 remains closed from the Crescent exit to Loveland. Interstate 680 from the Nebraska border to the I-29 interchange remains closed as well.

I-29 north of exit 66 looking north

The Iowa DOT said that navigation systems may not be reliable for road closures, especially during weather events. The recommend viewing current road conditions on the Iowa 511 website.