SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — South Saint Aubin Street will be closed for a day for cellphone tower repairs.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closing of South Saint Aubin Street between Morningside Avenue and 3rd Avenue, on the morning of July 26.

The closure will allow a private contractor to use a crane to make repairs to a cell phone tower. The release says the repairs will be completed the same day.

During the closure, a detour will be placed on Transit Avenue, South Newton Street, and 3rd Avenue.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.