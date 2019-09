ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A single-vehicle rollover took the life of a South Dakota woman Saturday night.

According to the authorities, they responded to a crash at 7:25 p.m. Saturday.

Police said, Barbara Rozenboom, 40-years-old, of Canton, S.D. was driving north on A54-B and A50 when she hit a field drive and rolled. After her 2012 Honda Odyssey rolled, it stopped on its roof in the road way.

Rozenboom died as a result of the incident, according to the press release.