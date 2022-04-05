DES MOINES, IOWA – One organization is lending a helping hand to educators in and around the Des Moines metro area by hosting a fashion show.

Epsilon Theta Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. is hosting its first fashion show dedicated entirely to educators on April 23rd. The fashion show will raise funds to provide scholarships to current educators.

“We’ll be reaching out to educators after we have completed the fashion show so that it will be an application and selection process,” said chapter president Bridget Cravens-Neely.

The sorority believes that educators have faced numerous challenges over the past few years that have created challenges in the classroom. Since educators founded the sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. believes it is the organization’s responsibility to help teachers.

“The different challenges and issues that they’ve [teachers] had to address from a political nature,” said the sorority’s chapter president Bridget Cravens-Neely.

“We just want to shout them out, put them in the spotlight, and just say thank you.”

The fashion show will take place at Drake University’s Olmsted Center. Tickets are $25.

To buy tickets, click here. Also, if anyone has any questions about the event, they can send an email to sgr.ets.iowachapter@gmail.com.