ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) – Adventureland Parks is adding new height requirements to many of its rides. Some rides are changing existing height requirements while others are adding new ones for the first time.

Bill Lentz, Adventureland Park’s General Manager, said that the new height requirements are to make sure all guests can enjoy the park safely.

“With our commitment to safety, we have done an extensive review of every attraction at Adventureland, making a number of updates to best ensure the safety of Guests and Team Members.” Lentz said in a statement, “As a result of these reviews, visitors will note updates to height requirements at some attractions to align with ride manufacturer, company and industry best practices.”

Below is a list of the rides that are either getting updated height requirements or receiving them for the first time.

Updated based on ride manufacturer policies

Tornado, Outlaw – 48” minimum

G-Force – 52” minimum

Updated to establish a minimum height requirement per ride manufacturer policies

Dragon’s Nest – 36” minimum

Hamptons, Red Baron – 36” minimum, 54” maximum

Teacups – 36” minimum, riders between 36” and 42” must be accompanied by a supervising companion at least 42” tall

Parachutes, Galleon, Scrambler, Tilt A Whirl – 36” minimum, riders between 36” and 48” must be accompanied by a supervising companion at least 48” tall

Chuck Wagon – 42” minimum or accompanied by a supervising companion of the required height

To learn more about the height requirement changes visit Adventureland’s website.