WAUKEE, Iowa (WHO) — It’s been a long year for Kira Hyder.

The young Waukee girl started kindergarten in the fall while also saying goodbye to her dad as left on an active duty military deployment. On Friday as she said goodbye to her classmates for the summer, she was surprised by a voice she handed heard in a while.

Steven Hyder snuck into the classroom during story time unnoticed and whispered his daughter’s name … ‘Kira’. After shocked second, his daughter exploded into his arms. Staff was able to catch the whole reunion on video.

Steven Hyder has served in Iraq, Syria and Kuwait.