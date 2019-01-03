Social media video used to charge 18 in skate park brawl

Indianola police are using a video on social media to make many arrests. Most of them being charged are teenagers.

It was a big fight on Thanksgiving Day that ended with two people being hit by a car. Police tell us that the teens went back and forth, over Snapchat and then met up at the skate park in town and watched the fight happen.

And instead of jumping in to help, a few of the teens took out their phones and started recording. Now police are holding them responsible for that choice.

“The arguments or threats that were being made started on social media and it expand from there and they decided that they would all meet out at the park and engage in the fight,” said Sergeant Justin Keller.

Things escalated quickly and 18 people are now facing charges. Indianola police say the majority of those arrested were juveniles cited for unlawful assembly which is a misdemeanor. The two kids who came to fight each other were charged with disorderly conduct.

According to police, one of the adults at the park during the fight was a parent. They say she just watched the fight go down.

“And that was one of the concerning things for law enforcement was there was a parent there seemingly condoning and supporting the fight there,” said Keller.

While the Snapchat video helped Indianola Police with the investigation, they wish those who knew the fight was going to happen had come forward, so things could have been resolved safely.

“Even if it’s just on social media at the time, if we can stop it before it gets to an actual physical confrontation, things seem to be a little less dangerous when we can contain it just to the words on social media,” said Keller.

Officers say no one was injured during the fight. The two people that were hit by a vehicle after the brawl were taken to the hospital, but weren’t seriously hurt.

Indianola Police say their investigation is complete. Now things are working their way through the adult and juvenile court system.