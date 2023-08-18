DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Fair is being considered for a spot in an exhibition in the Smithsonian Museum Art Gallery. It could involve the Butter Cow and Iowa quilts.

Two representatives from the Smithsonian were are the Iowa State Fair this week.

Mary Savig, of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, grew up in Mankato, Minnesota, and attended the Minnesota State Fair as a kid. She has always wanted to do a crafts exhibition from State Fairs across the country.

“Finally had an opportunity to organize an exhibition on the arts and crafts, a State Fairs,” said Savig. “For the last two days, we’ve been at the Iowa State Fair experiencing everything it has to offer.”

Savig said she had been to fairs in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, and plans to also attend state fairs in Minnesota, Texas, New Mexico, and even the pacific northwest.

Her initial observation of the Iowa State Fair was that she thought it was one of the best in the country.

People are always nice at all the state fairs she has gone to.

She said what set Iowa apart for this project, was the Quilt Show. This year the Iowa State Fair has a record amount of quilts entered, more than any other state.

What will be in the exhibit, is not yet known. But Sarah Pratt, the Butter Cow Artist is being considered to do her thing at the Smithsonian, making a Butter Cow in Washington DC.

“We do actually want to bring a butter sculpture to the Smithsonian and we would love to have Sarah Pratt, and hopefully her daughters, also come and make a butter sculpture at the Smithsonian, which I think would be a first,” said Savig.